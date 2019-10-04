.

Alter Bridge Release 'Dying Light' Video

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2019

Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge have released a brand new music video for their track, "Dying Light", which comes from their forthcoming album "Walk The Sky."

Due October 18, the group's sixth studio effort was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The Florida band are previewing tunes from the project during their current co-headlining North American tour with Skillett that opened last month.

Alter Bridge will follow the five-week run with a series of European and UK dates in November. Stream the "Dying Light" music video here.

