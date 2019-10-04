.

Def Leppard Release Live 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Video

Bruce Henne | 10-04-2019

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming video of their September 21 performance of "Pour Some Sugar On Me" from their appearance at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, NV.

The band are also sharing behind the scenes footage from the annual event, which saw the UK rockers deliver a 5-song set of tracks that included a nod to a pair of rockers who recently passed away.

"This next song is dedicated to the memory of Eddie Money and Ric Ocasek", singer Joe Elliott told the crowd at the T-Mobile Arena before the band play their "Hysteria" hit, "Armageddon It."

The two-day festival also saw sets by Green Day, Heart, Alicia Keys, Mumford & Sons, Miley Cyrus and many others. Watch the Leppard videos here.

