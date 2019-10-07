Billy Joel Tops The Live75 Chart

Billy Joel has claimed the top spot on Pollstar's LIVE75 tour chart with a debut at No. 1 based on a 24,572-ticket average from three performances.

Most of the strength of his top-ranked finish comes from a sold-out concert at Boston's Fenway Park. At this year's performance, Joel surpassed his own gross record at the ballpark and topped $5 million for the first time, setting a new personal best in attendance at Fenway.

Other rockers that made this week's chart include the Scorpions at No 4, Elton John at No. 5, Iron Maiden at No. 10, Peter Frampton at 17, and Greta Van Fleet at 23. See the full top 10 here.





