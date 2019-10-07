Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming footage of a performance of "Sundown" from his forthcoming concert film and documentary "Western Stars."

The singer's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform all 13 songs from his latest album of the same name, backed up by a band and a full orchestra under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen's first studio album in five years, "Western Stars" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in June.

The companion documentary project evokes the American West while weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration alongside the intimate performance of the record.

"Western Stars" will debut in cinemas during an exclusive two-night theatrical release, with showings scheduled to take place at 4PM and 7PM on October 19 and 23. Watch the video here.

