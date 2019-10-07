.

Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film

Bruce Henne | 10-07-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming footage of a performance of "Sundown" from his forthcoming concert film and documentary "Western Stars."

The singer's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform all 13 songs from his latest album of the same name, backed up by a band and a full orchestra under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen's first studio album in five years, "Western Stars" debuted at No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release in June.

The companion documentary project evokes the American West while weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration alongside the intimate performance of the record.

"Western Stars" will debut in cinemas during an exclusive two-night theatrical release, with showings scheduled to take place at 4PM and 7PM on October 19 and 23. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Bruce Springsteen New Film Premiere Announced

Bruce Springsteen Goes No. 2 With 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Western Stars' Video

Bruce Springsteen Releases 'Tucson Train' Video

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

More Bruce Springsteen News

Bruce Springsteen Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80- Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic- Billy Joel Tops Live75 Chart- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

Caught In The Act: Sebastian Bach Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Toto

advertisement


Latest News
Cream Legend Ginger Baker Dead At 80

Van Halen Dealing With Health Issues Says Friend

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Streams Christmas Classic

Pretty Maids Frontman Ronnie Atkins Has Lung Cancer

Billy Joel Tops The Live75 Chart

Rolling Stones Share Live Video For 1969 Classic

Cheap Trick Preview Big TV Interview

Bruce Springsteen Streams Sundown From Western Stars Film



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.