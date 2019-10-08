Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Announces Final Leg Of World Tour

Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy have announced the final leg of his Emerson Lake & Palmer Lives On! World tour with a new run of U.S. dates this fall.

Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and ASIA, will be kicking off the trek on Halloween (October 31st) in Kent OH at Kent Stage and will conclude the tour on November 23rd in Plymouth NH at the Flying Monkey.

The new tour follows his successful summer on the road as part of The Royal Affair Tour with Yes, Asia and John Lodge and the new tour will "highlight his collection of fine art, recently done in conjunction with California's Scene Four Art Studios. The images combine motion, color, and lighting into some of the most compelling fine art visuals ever created," according to the announcement.

Carl had this to say, "The band is running on all cylinders and has never sounded better. Fans can expect the biggest hits of ELP along with some of its epic pieces, all presented with a full visual element of special films created for the tour." See the dates below:

Thu. 10-31-19 Kent OH Kent Stage

Fri. 11-01-19 Chicago IL Reggie's Rock Club

Sat. 11-02-19 Edwardsville IL Wildey Theatre

Wed 11-6-19 Tralf Music Hall Buffalo NY

Sat. 11-09-19 Philadelphia PA 2300 Arena

Wed. 11-13-19 Bethlehem PA Musikfest Café presented by Yuengling

Thu. 11-14-19 Shirley MA Bull Run

Fri. 11-15-19 Westbury NY The Space at Westbury

Sat. 11-16-19 Bay Shore NY Boulton Center for the Arts/ YMCA

Sun. 11-17-19 South Orange NJ South Orange Performing Arts Center

Tue. 11-19-19 New York NY Iridium Jazz Club Times Square

Wed. 11-20-19 New York NY Iridium Jazz Club Times Square

Fri. 11-22-19 State College PA State Theatre--

Sat. 11-23-19 Plymouth NH Flying Monkey





