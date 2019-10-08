Static-X Preview New Song 'Hallow'

Static-X have shared a video teaser for their new song "Hollow." The track will be featured on their forthcoming album "Project Regeneration", which is set to hit stores on May 29, 2020.

The surviving Wisconsin Death Trip lineup members of the band original planned to record the album with guest vocalists, but one of their producers discovered a number of unreleased tracks from the band featuring vocals from late frontman Wayne Static.

The band then decided to include the isolated vocal tracks on the album and they report that nearly every song will feature Wayne. Tony Campos explains, "It was very surreal. Our producer was going through all of these old studio tapes, many of which were damaged.

"He called me up and told me that I needed to get down to the studio right away and listen to what he found. I jumped in my car and raced to the studio and what he shared, f***ing blew me away. It was Wayne singing on track after track, but there was little to no music on any of it.. Most of the tapes were damaged and Waynes voice was virtually all that remained in tact."

drummer Ken Jay added, "It was just crazy!! There we were.. Myself, Tony and Koichi, back in the studio together, after all these years, and somehow the universe decided to surprise us with all of these lost Static-X tapes containing Waynes voice.

"I just couldn't help thinking that this was all somehow meant to be. I couldn't stop thinking about how happy this was going to make Waynes family, and all of the Static-X fans around the world." Watch the preview video here.





Related Stories

Static-X Rejected Idea Of Hologram To Tribute Wayne

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X Star Explains Motivation For Reunion

Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour

Static-X Expand Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Static-X Explain Using Masked Singer In Place Of Late Wayne Static

Static-X Tease New Singer In Special Video

Static-X Announces Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

More Static-X News

Static-X Music and More



