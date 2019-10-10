The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a new 2019 mix of "Australia", as the latest preview to the October 25 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of their 1969 album, "Arthur (Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire)."

The concept record, which told the story of a family emigrating to Australia from the UK, was first drafted as, and inspired by, a television play written by frontman Ray Davies and English playwright Julian Mitchell.

"I had become bored with the singles format," Davies tells Rolling Stone. "I was tired of doing three or four singles a year and your whole body of work is judged by what those singles are like."

The set features 2019 newly remastered versions of the original record in stereo and mono versions, a disc of demos, rehearsals, remixes and BBC performances, and a "lost" Dave Davies solo album.

The "Arthur" 50th anniversary package will be available via 2CD, 1CD, 2LP and digital editions, as well as a 4CD Super Deluxe Box Set that delivers 81 tracks in total, with 5 unreleased alongside 28 previously-unreleased versions of other songs. Stream the song here.

