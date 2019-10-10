.

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Michael Angulia | 10-10-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Volbeat

Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano explained in a new interview why the band was forced to end a concert in Belfast on October 2nd half way through the first song.

Frontman Michael Poulsen told the crowd, We're having technical issues with the guitars and I can't really hear what's going on, which means I can't play. But we're going to give it a shot, okay?" The band then attempted to perform the song again but after a short time Poulsen told fans, "Sorry, sorry. It's not going to work," and left the stage.

Caggiano appeared on Loud TV and explained, "The problem was we had technical issues. If he had continued singing with those technical issues, he would have blown his voice out, that's the problem.

"And then we would have been canceling other shows, which would have been a nightmare; that would have been a real nightmare. Obviously, it sucked, but I really don't think this situation is unique to Volbeat.

"I mean, it happens. It was beyond our control. Obviously, it sucks. We love Ireland. We wanna go back and make that right. But at that given time, we had no choice, really - we had no choice."

Rob then shared, "The crazy thing is the next show, in Dublin, I had the crazy sound in my ear, it was absolutely terrible. But I continued the show. I wasn't singing. If I was singing, it would have been very bad. So I feel his pain, I understand what he was going through and what happened. And to make it even more funny, the Belfast show, the sound for me in my ears was probably the best it's been in the last year and a half. I was so excited to play the show, and then, 30 seconds, we stopped." Watch the full interview below:


Related Stories


Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

More Volbeat News

Volbeat Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons- Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project- Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert- Yes Full Album Tour- more


Reviews
Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: Second Day Gets Cooking

Passport: Irvine Global Village Festival

Caught In The Act: Micky Dolenz

Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival: A Weekend of Music and Munchies Begins in Columbia, MO

On The Record: Paul McCartney

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

Led Zeppelin Legend Announces American Debut Of New Project

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Yes Announce 'Relayer' Full Album Tour

Jimi Hendrix's 1969 London Concert Film To Screen At Royal Albert Hall

The Kinks stream 2019 Mix From Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Announces Solo Acoustic Tour

Empty Trail Release 'Lost' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.