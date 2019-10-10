Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano explained in a new interview why the band was forced to end a concert in Belfast on October 2nd half way through the first song.

Frontman Michael Poulsen told the crowd, We're having technical issues with the guitars and I can't really hear what's going on, which means I can't play. But we're going to give it a shot, okay?" The band then attempted to perform the song again but after a short time Poulsen told fans, "Sorry, sorry. It's not going to work," and left the stage.

Caggiano appeared on Loud TV and explained, "The problem was we had technical issues. If he had continued singing with those technical issues, he would have blown his voice out, that's the problem.

"And then we would have been canceling other shows, which would have been a nightmare; that would have been a real nightmare. Obviously, it sucked, but I really don't think this situation is unique to Volbeat.

"I mean, it happens. It was beyond our control. Obviously, it sucks. We love Ireland. We wanna go back and make that right. But at that given time, we had no choice, really - we had no choice."

Rob then shared, "The crazy thing is the next show, in Dublin, I had the crazy sound in my ear, it was absolutely terrible. But I continued the show. I wasn't singing. If I was singing, it would have been very bad. So I feel his pain, I understand what he was going through and what happened. And to make it even more funny, the Belfast show, the sound for me in my ears was probably the best it's been in the last year and a half. I was so excited to play the show, and then, 30 seconds, we stopped." Watch the full interview below:





Related Stories

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

More Volbeat News

Volbeat Music and More



