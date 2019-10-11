.

Green Day Open NHL Broadcasts With New Single

Bruce Henne | 10-11-2019

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day kicked off their new partnership with the National Hockey League by performing their new single, "Fire, Ready, Aim", during the video opening of NBCSN's Wednesday Night Hockey broadcasts on October 9.

The montage mixes footage of NHL stars as the band rocks the track from their forthcoming thirteenth studio album, "Father Of All". Green Day recently announced a two-year, cross-platform marketing and promotional partnership with the NHL that will see the new track featured on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-20 season as songs from the new album will be featured in NHL game highlights, broadcast bumpers, tune-in campaigns, and in-arena jumbotron content created and distributed by the NHL, its teams and television partners NBC Sports Group, Sportsnet and TVA Sports across their respective broadcast, digital and social platforms.

Green Day will also perform at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, MO in primetime on Saturday, January 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).

"This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season...where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet," says Green Day. "So turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride."

In sync with the NHL launch, Green Day also released "Fire, Ready, Aim" online and via streaming services. Listen to it and watch the opening video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


