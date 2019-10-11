.

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

K. Wiggins | 10-11-2019

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses will lead the lineup for next year's installments of Lollapalooza South American (Chile, Argentina and Brazil), organizers have announced.

The reunited band will headline all three festivals along with Travis Scott, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix and Gwen Stefani. They will also feature performances from Armin Van Buuren, Vampire Weekend, Cage The Elephant, James Blake, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, A Day To Remember, Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven Orchestra and more.

Lollapalooza Chile will take place at O'Higgins Park in Santiago on March 27-29 . That same weekend, Lollapalooza Argentina will take over Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires.

Lollapalooza Brazil will follow on April 3-5 at Autodromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.


