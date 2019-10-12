.

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

Michael Angulia | 10-12-2019

Metallica

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson's interview with Metallica's Lars Ulrich on this week's episode of Brian Johnson's A Life On The Road and a preview has been shared by AXS TV.

The Ulrich episode will premiere this Sunday, October 13 at 9pE/6pP and in the preview clip Lars reflects on when AC/DC and Metallica toured together in the early 1990s.

Lars aid, "You gotta remember, our musical roots were in [AC/DC], Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin. Playing with you guys on that run in 1991, which was the last time we really sort of supported anybody, we were in heaven getting a chance to be close to you guys and watch you every night for six weeks." Watch the clip below:


