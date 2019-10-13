Machine Head Announce Epic Tour And Release New Video

Machine Head have released a music video for their new track "Do Or Die", which was produced by singer/guitarist Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren (Fallujah, All Shall Perish).

The band recorded the song at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA and recruited Russ Russell (At the Gates, Napalm Death, Sikth) to mix it. Flynn calls the song, "three minutes and 45 seconds of unadulterated, neanderthal rage. F*** EVERYONE!"

Bassist Jared MacEachern added, "I'm blown away at how this video turned out. I was f***ing pumped up after my first viewing. A pissed off song deserves a pissed off video! It's a no-holds-barred, in-your-face, 'f*** off' kinda song... Ragers rejoice!" Watch the video here.

The new visual comes as the band has just announce a new "An Evening With Machine Head" North American tour that they will be launching in January that will feature two special sets for three hours of music.

Part One will include songs like "Imperium," "Halo," "Ten Ton Hammer," and "The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears" and will see Flynn and MacEachern joined by new members Vogg Kie?tyka and Matt Alston on guitar and drums, respectively.

Part Two will feature a full performance of the band's debut album "Burn My Eyes" that will feature original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist Logan Mader.

"North American Head Cases, you have been patiently waiting for what seems like for goddamned-EVER, thank you for your patience, but we are now ready to CRUSH YOUR F***ING SKULLS," says Flynn. "So ready to get back on the road in the US. Biggest production we have ever had, most insane line-up we have ever had, we have leveled-the-f***-up for this run! Ready to bring you 3 hours of blood, sweat, tears, pain, rage, and life-affirming metal. Let's f***ing do this!"

MacEachern added, "Don't you dare miss this special moment in musical history, as we pay 25 years of tribute to Burn My Eyes. The band is sounding tight as ever and the spirits are high. Come relive your adolescent angst and rage with Machine Head."

Mader said, "North America! We're just now finishing rehearsals with full production in Germany for the first leg and holy sh*t... the sound, the lights, the feel and fire are epic beyond anything I've ever been a part of. Can't wait to bring it to the USA and Canada aye! My brain is overloaded with excitement, emotion, and adrenaline."

Kontos shared, "24 years have passed since I having done any touring in the U.S. with Machine Head, and I'm so looking forward to bringing this incredible tour to the masses. I can honestly say, I think the U.S. 'Head Cases' will be absolutely blown away by The BME 25th Anniversary tour. I can't wait to destroy the States next year." See the dates below:

1/16 - Phoenix, AZ -The Van Buren

1/18-Albuquerque, NM-El Rey

1/20-Dallas, TX -House of Blues

1/21-San Antonio, TX-Aztec Theatre

1/22-Houston, TX -House of Blues

1/26-Orlando, FL-House of Blues

1/27-Ft Lauderdale, FL-Revolution

1/28-Tampa, FL-Ritz Ybor

1/30-Atlanta, GA-Center Stage

1/31-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore

2/1-New York, NY-Webster Hall

2/4-Toronto, ON-Danforth Music Hall

2/5-Montreal, QC-Corona Theatre

2/7-Boston, MA-House of Blues

2/8-Buffalo, NY-Town Ballroom

2/9-Cleveland, OH-Agora Theatre

2/11-Indianapolis, IN-The Vogue

2/12-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom

2/14-Detroit, MI-Crofoot

2/15-Chicago, IL-Metro

2/16-Minneapolis, MN-Skyway Theatre

2/18-Denver, CO-Gothic Theathre

2/19-Salt Lake CIty, UT-The Depot

2/21-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater

2/22-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues





Related Stories

Machine Head Reveal Their New Band Lineup

Machine Head Have Revisited 'Burn My Eyes' For Release

Classic Machine Head Members Reuniting For Anniversary Tour

Couple Kicked Out Of Machine Head Show For Having Sex

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Producing Sworn Enemy's New Album

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Machine Head's Phil Demmel Explains Why He Is Quitting Band

Machine Head Future Uncertain As Members Leave Band

Machine Head Announce North American Tour

More Machine Head News

Machine Head Music and More



