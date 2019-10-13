Metallica Share Live Video From Warsaw

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of their performance of the 2003 tune, "St. Anger", from an August 21st concert at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland.

The title track to the group's eighth studio album won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2004, ahead of songs by fellow nominees Korn, Marilyn Manson, Spineshank and Stone Sour.

The group's first appearance in Warsaw in five years marked one the final concerts of the summer European leg of Metallica's ongoing WorldWired Tour. The band recently cancelled the next round of dates in the multi-year series after announcing that frontman James Hetfield has re-entered rehab for addiction issues. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

Metallica Announce Special Two Set Festival Appearances

Metallica Launch Online Countdown Clock

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Concert Film

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band

Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab

Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Lead Global Concert Lineup

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More



