Clutch and Gwar Manager Jack Flanagan Dies

Clutch and Gwar have both shared their online tributes to their longtime manager and friend Jack Flanagan, who died on Saturday (October 12th). A cause of death was not revealed by either band.

Clutch shared the following on Facebook on Saturday, ""We lost a hero today. Jack Flanagan was super human in every way. For 25 years, Jack guided the band through every conceivable situation with a precision and enthusiasm that will never be matched.

"It was only with Jack's guidance and vision that we four young men were able to build a career out of rock and roll. His insight, his passion for the music, his love for all those around him, and his sense of humor, made him someone we couldn't wait to see again.

"We were always excited when he would come visit us on the road or, even better, travel with us for a couple nights. Then it'd be like the old days again, when Jack was our road manager... and we'd all be on the bus together riding to the next gig, listening to the The Pogues, and cracking jokes.

"Jack Flanagan was the best manager, mentor, and friend we could have ever hoped for. Jack, thank you for making us better than we ever thought we could be."

Gwar shared, "Today we lost Gwar's longtime manager and friend Jack Flanagan. Jack played a huge role in the career of Gwar and the lives of members of the Slave Pit for more than two decades. Jack was a staple in the punk and metal scene up and down the East Coast since the '80s, first playing with his band The Mob, and then as a figure in the music industry. No one believed in Gwar and supported the band and its members more than Jack Flanagan. We are eternally grateful, and will miss him more than words can express." See the posts below:





Related Stories

Clutch Announce This Year's Winter Holiday Tour

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Clutch Detail Third Annual Earth Rocker Festival

More Clutch News

Clutch Music and More



