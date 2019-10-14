Pearl Jam And U2 Lead Black Friday RSD Special Releases

Black Friday Record Store Day will be taking place on November 29th and this year's ambassador's Pearl Jam, along with U2 lead the list of special releases for the occasion.

Pearl Jam have announced that they will be offering first-ever vinyl release of their "MTV Unplugged" set, which was captured three days after the end of their first American tour, and features stripped back versions of seven songs from their debut album "Ten".

U2 will be releasing a special anniversary repress of the single "THREE," that was originally released in Ireland in September 1979. This reissue will be numbered edition 12" single featuring 2019 remastered editions of the original tracks "Out of Control", "Stories for Boys" and "Boy-Girl" with new artwork celebrating the anniversary.





