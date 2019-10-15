Lars Discusses Metallica's Upcoming Special Performances

Metallica's Lars Ulrich has explained what fans can expect when the band play their two-night headline sets are five Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals next year.

The band announced last week that they will deliver two separate sets at Epicenter, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, Louder Than Life and the Aftershock festivals next year.

Lars says that the band has not yet figured out the unique setlists for each separate performance. He said, "As far the setlist is concerned, these shows are seven, eight months away, and the ones in the fall are almost a year away.

"I really don't think that much about the setlist that much in advance. We like to go deep, and, obviously, anybody who knows us knows that we like to dust off things that we haven't played for a while."

He added later, "The most important part of this to Metallica, the most important part of this to the fans and the most important thing to the festival is that the shows are gonna be different.

"It's not exactly like Metallica keeps a low profile and comes out of hiding once every 10 years. So if you end up at a show and you may hear this, this, this and this, but not hear that and that, we sort of keep coming back and we keep coming back and we keep coming back, like the Energizer Bunny.

"I think that the beauty in this is that it will be special. And I think that all five of these festival appearances, all 10 of these shows will be unique. And like most of you guys know, I try to, every set is different, every setlist, and, obviously, it won't be the same five groups of two setlists, so all 10 of these shows will be different." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Metallica Share Live Video From Warsaw

AC/DC Frontman Previews Metallica TV Interview

Metallica Announce Special Two Set Festival Appearances

Metallica Launch Online Countdown Clock

Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Concert Film

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Offers Support For Metallica's Hetfield

Reason Metallica's Jason Newsted Ended Band

Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Metallica's James Hetfield Enters Rehab

More Metallica News

Metallica Music and More



