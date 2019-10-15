Saxon's Biff Byford Felling Okay Following Heart Surgery
Saxon frontman Biff Byford says that he is feeling okay following his emergency triple bypass surgery and has revealed that the band has started their next studio album.
Biff shared the following in a video update to fans, "I'm feeling okay. I'm really sore obviously from the operation and breathing is still a bit dodgy sometimes, but apart from that, I'm getting better and better every day. So I go for walks every day a little bit longer, so that should be good.
"Nigel has started drums on the next album this week in Germany. Next week, Paul and Doug start doing the guitars and the plan is for me to start doing vocals around January, February, and that will help me get into shape for the shows coming up." Watch the video below:
Update from Biff today! pic.twitter.com/fDMELtzzWz— Saxon (@SaxonOfficial) October 9, 2019
