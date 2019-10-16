The Kinks Share Video Preview For Arthur 50th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a video trailer as the latest preview to the October 25 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of their 1969 album, "Arthur (Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire)."

The band's seventh record saw Ray Davies deliver a concept album about a family emigrating from the UK; the follow-up to "The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society" received unanimous acclaim and earned the group their highest US chart position in four years.

"I started Arthur before the end of Village Green." says Ray. "The albums piggyback one another because they are joined. I'd already written the song 'Arthur'. I think I wrote 'Australia' when I was still living at 87 Fortis Green so it was quite early on. I remember taking it over to Dave, he lived in Cockfosters at the time, and playing it to him. We were laughing at the irony in the line, 'nobody's got a chip on their shoulder'."

The "Arthur" Super Deluxe Box Set presents 4CDs comprising of 81 tracks in total, 5 of them unreleased alongside 28 previously-unreleased versions. These include 2019 newly remastered versions of the original album from HD sources (in its original track listing), mono and stereo single versions, B-sides, alternate mono and stereo mixes, rehearsal tracks, BBC mixes and the lost Dave Davies' solo album, with bonus tracks.

A 68-page softback book has also been included, featuring extensive essays by world-renowned Kinks experts, original cancelled Arthur play co-scriptwriter Julian Mitchell, and original album sleeve designer Bob Lawrie; there are also new interviews with Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory, as well as band photos, original release international cover artwork and printed memorabilia.

Four 7" singles from the album can also be found - "Drivin'", "Victoria", "Shangri-La" and "Hold My Hand" (Dave Davies solo) - all reproduced with original international artwork. Finally, a bespoke, exclusive, metal & enamel Kinks logo pin badge is included for fans to wear.

The "Arthur" 50th anniversary package will also be available via 2CD, 1CD, 2LP and digital editions. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





