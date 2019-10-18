Alter Bridge Unplug In New Video

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti performed an acoustic version of "Wouldn't You Rather", the lead single from their new album, "Walk The Sky", during an appearance on UK radio outlet Planet Rock.

Video of the duo's visit - alongside a second clip of the 2010 track, "Ghost Of Days Gone By" - has surfaced online this week in sync with the October 18 release of the Florida group's sixth record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Alter Bridge are previewing tunes from the project during their current co-headlining North American tour with Skillett that opened last month.

The group will follow the five-week run with a series of European and UK dates that will begin in November. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alter Bridge Release 'Dying Light' Video

Alter Bridge Share 'In The Deep' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Share 'Take The Crown' Lyric Video

Alter Bridge Streaming New Song 'Pay No Mind'

Alter Bridge and Skillet Add Dates To Fall Tour

Alter Bridge Release 'Wouldn't You Rather' Video

Alter Bridge And Skillet Announce Victorious Sky Tour

Alter Bridge Announce New Album 'Walk The Sky'

Halestorm and Alter Bridge Lead The Next ShipRocked

More Alter Bridge News



