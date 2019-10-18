.

Alter Bridge Unplug In New Video

Bruce Henne | 10-18-2019

Alter Bridge

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti performed an acoustic version of "Wouldn't You Rather", the lead single from their new album, "Walk The Sky", during an appearance on UK radio outlet Planet Rock.

Video of the duo's visit - alongside a second clip of the 2010 track, "Ghost Of Days Gone By" - has surfaced online this week in sync with the October 18 release of the Florida group's sixth record, which was produced by longtime associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Alter Bridge are previewing tunes from the project during their current co-headlining North American tour with Skillett that opened last month.

The group will follow the five-week run with a series of European and UK dates that will begin in November. Watch the video here.

