Stone Temple Pilots Share Trailer For Expanded 'Purple' Release

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming the video trailer for the newly-released expanded 25th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of their 1994 album, "Purple."

Following the smash success of their 1992 debut, "Core" - which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 on its way to a Grammy Award and US sales of more than 8 million copies - the San Diego, CA outfit returned to the studio for the follow-up.

Produced by Brenden O'Brien and led by the singles "Big Empty", "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song", "Purple" debuted at No. I in the US while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

The 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition" includes a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased versions of album tracks and rarities, along with an unreleased full concert recording from 1994.

The 25th anniversary reissue explores the making of the album with a mix of unreleased music that includes demos ("Unglued" and "Army Ants") and early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow" and Interstate Love Song"), plus acoustic recordings ("Big Empty"). The collection also features three unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime Is Here" from A Charlie Brown Christmas. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the new collection, however, is STP's previously unreleased demo of "She Knows Me Too Well," a song the Beach Boys originally recorded in 1965.

The expanded project closes with a previously unreleased recording of the band's August 23, 1994 concert in New Haven, Connecticut. The 17-song performance captures the band in top form with both electric and acoustic sets, featuring 10 songs from Purple along with hits from Core ("Plush" and "Sex Type Thing") and covers (David Bowie's "Andy Warhol" and Woody Guthrie's "Gypsy Davy"). Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Demo Of Rare Beach Boys Cover

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

Stone Temple Pilots Release 1994 Live Version Of 'Interstate Love Song'

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Purple' For 25th Anniversary

Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

More Stone Temple Pilots News



