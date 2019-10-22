Bret Michaels' Big TV Interview Previewed

AXS TV have shared a preview clip of Poison frontman Bret Michaels' appearance on this week's episode of The Big Interview, which will be broadcast on Wednesday, October 23 at 8pE/5pP.

In the clip, Bret discusses his lifelong battler with Type 1 Diabetes. He said, "Without a doubt, being a diabetic made me grow up really quick and was 1,000% a driving force behind what I would become.

"It helped me to deal. I said, 'If I can do five injections a day, and every day is a life and death struggle at times, I can surely do with someone throwing some words at me.'"

He continued, "Just like diabetes is a struggle, it's a choice to stay positive in the worst of moments. "I've learned to take that anger and that fight, and then quickly turn it around, not be bitter, and turn it into what you hope is success." Watch the clip below:





Related Stories

Bret Michaels Announces Hometown Heroes Shows

Poison's Bret Michaels' Father Passes Away

Poison's Bret Michaels Shares Song He Co-Wrote With His Daughter

Poison Plotting New Music Says Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels Recovering From Hospital Procedure

Poison's Bret Michaels Suffers Medical Emergency

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

More Bret Michaels News



