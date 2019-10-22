.

Unleash The Archers Release 'Heartless World' Lyric Video

K. Wiggins | 10-22-2019

Unleash The Archers

Unleash The Archers have released a new lyric video for their song "Heartless World". The track comes from the band's brand new EP "Explorers".

The band had this to say about the track, "The second single is a cover of a song by a Canadian hair metal band from the 80's called Teaze. They are not super well known, but that's why we gravitated towards them.

"The song 'Heartless World' has a really interesting arrangement and can't seem to decide if it's a ballad or a rock opera. Unlike 'Northwest Passage', where we played around with it quite a bit, we left 'Heartless World' almost completely as is, and only changed a few small things like solos and vocal melodies.

"We thought it would be a great companion piece to 'Northwest Passage' and really round out the moody Explorers vibe." Watch the video here.


