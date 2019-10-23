Def Leppard Frontman On Rock Hall Class Of 2020

Def Leppard received their long overdue induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this year and on Monday (October 22nd) frontman Joe Elliott shared his thoughts on next year's nominees.

Elliott took to Facebook to share his thoughts on some of the nominees. He wrote, "OK !! so it's that time again !!! .... Congratulations to this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.....T.Rex, the first band I ever saw live in 1971 !!! .. check ....

"Thin Lizzy, saw them live loads of times, check !! Todd Rundgren, because I promised last year, I'm a man of my word & he's an awesome talent that should have been in the HOF decades ago !!! ...check ..... -Joe" See the post below:





Related Stories

Def Leppard Plan To Release Live Album From 1980 Tour

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery

Def Leppard Release Live 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Video

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release

Def Leppard's Current Residency Being Captured For DVD

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Gets Signature Holy Diver Les Paul

Def Leppard Guitarist Addresses New Album Rumor

Def Leppard Star Joe Elliott's Down 'n' Outz Share New Song

Def Leppard Rock Several Rarities At Residency Opener

More Def Leppard News



