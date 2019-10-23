.

Def Leppard Frontman On Rock Hall Class Of 2020

Michael Angulia | 10-23-2019

Def Leppard

Def Leppard received their long overdue induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame earlier this year and on Monday (October 22nd) frontman Joe Elliott shared his thoughts on next year's nominees.

Elliott took to Facebook to share his thoughts on some of the nominees. He wrote, "OK !! so it's that time again !!! .... Congratulations to this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees.....T.Rex, the first band I ever saw live in 1971 !!! .. check ....

"Thin Lizzy, saw them live loads of times, check !! Todd Rundgren, because I promised last year, I'm a man of my word & he's an awesome talent that should have been in the HOF decades ago !!! ...check ..... -Joe" See the post below:


