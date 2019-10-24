.

DevilDriver Leave Static-Z Tour After Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Angulia | 10-24-2019

DevilDriver frontman Dez Fafaras' wife, Anastasia , has been diagnosed with cancer and that has forced the band to drop off their tour with Static-X.

Dez shared the following message, "My wife has been diagnosed with cancer. I will be staying home to care for her and be by her side every minute as she begins her Cancer fight with surgery and further treatments.

He added, "Apologies to all but I'm sure you all understand that family comes before work. We thank you for all your well wishes at this time . Dez Fafara"

Static-X have announced that they have recruited Drowning Pool and Musroomhead to join the current leg of their North American Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour on select dates. See the upcoming tour dates below:

11/08 @ Emo's - Austin, TX
11/09 @ Clicks - Tyler, TX
11/10 @ Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
11/12 @ Varsity Theatre - Baton Rouge, LA
11/13 @ House of Blues - New Orleans, LA
11/15 @ Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale
11/16 @ The Orpheum - Tampa, FL
11/17 @ Club LA - Destin, FL
11/19 @ Cone Denim - Greensboro, NC
11/20 @ The Norva - Norfolk, VA
11/21 @ Express Live - Columbus, OH
11/22 @ Skyloft - Albany, NY
11/23 @ Providence Metal Fest at Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI
11/24 @ Sony Hall - New York, NY
11/27 @ Machine Shop - Flint, MI
11/28 @ Machine Shop - Flint, MI
11/29 @ Riverfront Live - Cincinnati, OH
11/30 @ The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI
12/01 @ The City Center - Champaign, IL
12/02 @ House of Blues - Chicago, IL
12/03 @ Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI
12/04 @ The Myth - St. Paul, MN
12/05 @ Wooly's - Des Moines, IA
12/06 @ Pop's - Sauget, IL
12/07 @ Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE
12/08 @ Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO
12/10 @ The Royal Bar - Salt Lake City, UT
12/11 @ Knitting Factory - Boise, ID
12/12 @ Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
12/13 @ Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
12/14 @ El Corazon - Seattle, WA
12/15 @ Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC
12/17 @ Slim's - San Francisco, CA
12/18 @ Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA


