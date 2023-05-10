Devildriver Release 'This Relationship, Broken' Video

(Napalm Records) Devildriver will finally drop their 10th album and part two of their Dealing With Demons saga, Dealing With Demons Vol. II, this Friday, May 12 via Napalm Records!
Today, in celebration of this week's release, the band has revealed the album's unrelenting final pre-release single, entitled "This Relationship, Broken". The riff-laden album closer hits as one of the record's most breakneck-paced anthems - with erratic drums, aggressive riffs and a charged performance from celebrated frontman Dez Fafara.
Frontman Dez Fafara says about "This Relationship, Broken":
"'This Relationship, Broken' explores the severance that happens between two long time partners when they leave each other after years of turmoil." Watch the video below:
