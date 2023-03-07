Devildriver Go Through The Depths With New Video And Announce Album

Album art

Devildriver have released a music video for their new single, "Through The Depths", to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing the second part of their two-part 'Dealing With Demons' saga, 'Dealing With Demons II' on May 12th.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Once again produced and engineered by Steve Evetts with additional engineering from guitarist Mike Spreitzer, 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II' is inarguably heavier and relentlessly harsher than its predecessor. The new album represents not only the most vicious of the two records, but also the darkest recesses of celebrated frontman Dez Fafara's psyche and the final purging of his demons that have long haunted the band's music.

The first example of this new onslaught can be experienced today via the band's unrelenting first single from 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', entitled "Through the Depths". The undeniably grim burner features black metal-esque passages, deft guitar work and menacing lyricism - proving the evolution of Devildriver in this new decade. The track is accompanied by a "demonic" new official music video sure to get your head banging!

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara says about "Through the Depths": "'Through the Depths' is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs.

"The first lines give this away: "Attention attention, you're seeking, you've asked for, it's given" (the higher power says).

"Then the lines of the chorus are that same higher power speaking to humans, saying: 'through the depths to the ascension, nothing you wouldn't do for my attention, held to the fire it's not my crime, you've pinned it on me for the last time.' Meaning - don't blame the Gods (pin it on them) for your f*** ups. Meaning - put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability.

"This track is the essence of 'Dealing With Demons Vol. II', and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this.

"Enjoy." Watch the video below:

