Guns N' Roses Ex Announces Free Halloween Bash

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba has announced a free Halloween bash at the REMIX Lounge of The Strat in Las Vegas on October 31st.

DJ took to social media to extend an invitation to fans. He wrote, "YOU ARE ALL INVITED!! FREE HALLOWEEN BASH with Special Performance by yours truly along with some very special guests!! We are kickin off this Halloween Party at 9pm @ashbaclothing Store located on the 2nd floor @stratvegas

"We will have a Red Carpet, Costume Contest, Music, Food, Drinks, Giveaways and Half off in ALL @ashbaclothing for the night!! (Must be present to take advantage of this killer special offer)

"At 11:30 you all are welcome to join me downstairs on the main floor @stratvegas at the REMIX Lounge where we will have @sincitysinners_official jammin until 3am! I WILL be getting on stage along with some of my close friends! YOU DON'T WANNA MISS THIS!! See ya". See the event flyer below:





