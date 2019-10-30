Def Leppard In No Rush To Make New Music Says Elliott

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says that the band is no rush to make the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled album and says he prefers to perform live over being in the recording studio.

Elliott was asked about the next album plans during an appearance on the Appetite For Distortion podcast and he responded, "It's really important, I think, to keep making new music. But with us, Def Leppard, I mean, we know we'll make new music. We're constantly writing, but we're not in a rush to put anything out just because we have a record deal and we have to put product out there.

"I think it's more important that Def Leppard just be Def Leppard, and that means playing live in front of people. And maybe once every five years we put a new record out, because that scratches a big enough itch for us these days more so than, say, not touring. I mean, that would be heartbreaking for us."

He added, "The reason everybody wants to be in a band is to play live, not to spend hours and years in the studio. It wasn't anybody's dream to spend five years in the studio. But, you know, to play in front of an audience in stadiums, that kind of thing, that's the ultimate goal for a band like us.

"So playing live is, at this moment in time, more important than new music, but we haven't discussed new music at all. We've actually currently got a bunch of songs on the go, but we're just not in a rush to record 'em. We want 'em to be good, not quick." Check out the full interview below:





Related Stories

Def Leppard Frontman On Rock Hall Class Of 2020

Def Leppard Plan To Release Live Album From 1980 Tour

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Undergoes Surgery

Def Leppard Release Live 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' Video

Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release

Def Leppard's Current Residency Being Captured For DVD

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Gets Signature Holy Diver Les Paul

Def Leppard Guitarist Addresses New Album Rumor

Def Leppard Star Joe Elliott's Down 'n' Outz Share New Song

More Def Leppard News



