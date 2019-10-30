.

Megadeth Recap Inaugural MegaCruise With New Video

Bruce Henne | 10-30-2019

Megadeth

(hennemusic) Megadeth are sharing a recap video featuring highlights from their inaugural MegaCruise. Hosted by the thrash metal outfit, the event saw artists and fans set sail on The Norwegian Jewel from Los Angeles, CA and hit ports of San Diego, CA and Ensenada, Mexico before returning from the five-day journey on October 18.

The trip featured performances by Anthrax, Queensryche, Testament, Corrosion Of Conformity, Armored Saint, DevilDriver, Metal Church, John 5 and many others, while official cruise hosts Eddie Trunk, Jose Mangin and Luc Carl from SiriusXM moderated question-and-answer sessions and activities throughout the event.

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine did not take part in the Megacruise event after he was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year. Megadeth are scheduled to return to live action in the New Year when they team up with Five Finger Death Punch on the band's early 2020 tour of Europe; the five-week series will open in Helsinki, Finland on January 20. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


