Motley Crue Stream 'Ride With The Devil' Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Motley Crue are streaming a lyric video for "Ride With The Devil", one of three original new songs featured in the Netflix biopic "The Dirt", and its companion soundtrack album.

Alongside "Crash And Burn", the title track and a cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin", the tunes were part of a series of four new recordings from sessions last fall.

"During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music," explained bassist Nikki Sixx. "Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, the 2019 film follows Motley Crue's rise from the Los Angeles club scene to headline-making international stardom and stars Douglas Booth as Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

The companion soundtrack album helped earn the band their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 this spring. Watch the video here.

