Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Filter frontman Richard Patrick has explained the reasons why the band decided to postpone a 20th anniversary tour for their sophomore album "Title Of Record".

Patrick addressed the tour postponement during an appearance on Oklahoma City said radio station Rock 100.5 The KATT. He told host Allison Chainz, "Well, I have new managers, and they had a little scheduling issue with some of my scoring work.

"And between my scoring work and the touring, I have to kind of err on the side of doing the scores, 'cause there's way more people that are dependent on that than on the touring side. Because touring is a wonderful thing, but I've been touring for 30 years. I have this new kind of scenario with scoring.

"The latest movie that I'm doing stars Ryan Phillippe. It's directed by Brian Skiba. Their film needs to be finished very soon, so I'm just kind of, like, 'Darn.' It's a priority, and it's just because my managers on the music side are brand new and I think they weren't aware of that conflict, even though I had hoped that they would understand. So it's one of those things. It's a snafu." Watch the interview below:







Related Stories

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

More Filter News



