.

Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Michael Angulia | 10-31-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Filter

Filter frontman Richard Patrick has explained the reasons why the band decided to postpone a 20th anniversary tour for their sophomore album "Title Of Record".

Patrick addressed the tour postponement during an appearance on Oklahoma City said radio station Rock 100.5 The KATT. He told host Allison Chainz, "Well, I have new managers, and they had a little scheduling issue with some of my scoring work.

"And between my scoring work and the touring, I have to kind of err on the side of doing the scores, 'cause there's way more people that are dependent on that than on the touring side. Because touring is a wonderful thing, but I've been touring for 30 years. I have this new kind of scenario with scoring.

"The latest movie that I'm doing stars Ryan Phillippe. It's directed by Brian Skiba. Their film needs to be finished very soon, so I'm just kind of, like, 'Darn.' It's a priority, and it's just because my managers on the music side are brand new and I think they weren't aware of that conflict, even though I had hoped that they would understand. So it's one of those things. It's a snafu." Watch the interview below:


Related Stories


Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Play Final No Filter Tour Date

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour

Filter's 2nd Record Expanded For 20th Anniversary

Rolling Stones Add Date To No Filter Tour

The Rolling Stones Expand No Filter Tour

Rolling Stones Add Dates To U.S. No Filter Tour

More Filter News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Has Pondered Doing Las Vegas Residency- Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa- Saliva Reuniting With Josey Scott For New Album And Tour- more


Reviews
Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

MorleyView Karyn Crisis' Gospel Of The Witches

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Has Pondered Doing Las Vegas Residency

Journey's Neal Schon Jams With Joe Bonamassa

Saliva Reuniting With Josey Scott For New Album And Tour

Richard Patrick Explains Filter's Tour Postponement

Children Of Bodom Get Animated For 'Hex'

Alice Cooper Had Hard Time Separating From Alter-Ego

Airbourne Release 'Backstage Boogie' Video

Now Is Not The Time For Rock Says Geoff Tate



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.