Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000

(Golden Robot Records) Platinum-selling rock band Filter is set to headline their first shows in Australia and New Zealand since 2000 as part of The Algorithm World Tour. The Australian leg, beginning in April 2024, follows a six-month tour across the United States and Canada, with upcoming stops in Europe.

"Australia and New Zealand are two of the most beautiful and welcoming countries I've ever been to. Every time we tour, I push our reps to try and get us back there. Unfortunately, due to circumstance beyond our control like a global pandemic, it's been way too long," Filter main man Richard Patrick said. "Rock fans there are a very loyal and devoted bunch, and I know we will bring it when get Down Under. I really cannot wait."

This year, Filter marks its 30th anniversary, and their latest album, 'The Algorithm,' released by Golden Robot Records on August 25th, is being acclaimed as their best in two decades.

THE ALGORITHM WORLD TOUR

Australia | April 2024

5TH | Melbourne | The Croxton

6TH | Sydney | Metro Theatre

7TH | Brisbane | The Triffid

9TH | Adelaide | The Gov

10TH | Perth | Magnet House

