Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000

(Golden Robot Records) Platinum-selling rock band Filter is set to headline their first shows in Australia and New Zealand since 2000 as part of The Algorithm World Tour. The Australian leg, beginning in April 2024, follows a six-month tour across the United States and Canada, with upcoming stops in Europe.
"Australia and New Zealand are two of the most beautiful and welcoming countries I've ever been to. Every time we tour, I push our reps to try and get us back there. Unfortunately, due to circumstance beyond our control like a global pandemic, it's been way too long," Filter main man Richard Patrick said. "Rock fans there are a very loyal and devoted bunch, and I know we will bring it when get Down Under. I really cannot wait."
This year, Filter marks its 30th anniversary, and their latest album, 'The Algorithm,' released by Golden Robot Records on August 25th, is being acclaimed as their best in two decades.
THE ALGORITHM WORLD TOUR
Australia | April 2024
5TH | Melbourne | The Croxton
6TH | Sydney | Metro Theatre
7TH | Brisbane | The Triffid
9TH | Adelaide | The Gov
10TH | Perth | Magnet House
Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video
Filter Announce First UK and European Tour Dates In 8 Years
Filter Release New Single 'Face Down'
Filter Announce Special Limited Edition Vinyl
Guns N’ Roses Expand North American Tour- Metallica Release 'Too Far Gone? Live' Video- All Time Low Team With Avril Lavigne- Corey Taylor- more
The Rolling Stones Share 'Hackney Diamonds' Details- Duran Duran Get Animated For 'Danse Macabre' Video- Motorhead- more
Dan + Shay Stream New Album 'Bigger Houses'- Brantley Gilbert Unplugs For 'Bury Me Upside Down (Live In Studio)'- Brothers Osborne- more
Caught In The Act: Greta Van Fleet Rock Rosemont
Classics: Alice Cooper Band's Billion Dollar Babies (50 years)
Caught In The Act: Duran Duran, Nile Rodgers, and Bastille Live
Caught In The Act: I Love the 80's Tour Featuring Rick Springfield, The Hooters, Paul Young, and Tommy Tutone
Albert Bouchard - Imaginos III: Mutant Reformation
Guns N' Roses Expand North American Tour
Queen Revisit 'Radio Ga Ga' On The Greatest Live
Hyro The Hero To Rock Hometown To Celebrate Album Release
Whitesnake Stream Remix Of Classic Deep Purple Cover From The Purple Album Reissue
KillerStar, New Band Including David Bowie's Collaborators, Share Video
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Welcomes Nile Rodgers To Shred with Shifty Podcast
Filter Heading Down Under For First Time Since 2000