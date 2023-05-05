.

Filter Release New Single 'Face Down'

05-05-2023

Cover art

(Golden Robot) "Face Down" the latest song from platinum-selling alternative-industrial rock pioneers Filter, will be available digitally today via Golden Robot Records.

"Face Down" follows the release of "For the Beaten", which was the first Filter track to be issued by Golden Robot in October 2022. Written by Filter founder Richard Patrick, "Face Down" is classic Filter - a tight song with loads going on, including some killer drum fills and a restrained vocal delivery that seems ready to explode at any given point as the song progresses. The track lets you know early on where it is headed and locks you in from the start without ever becoming predictable. It will appear on Filter's upcoming album, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

"'Face Down' speaks to the hate and negativity plaguing the world today," said Patrick. "I wrote it after being inundated with lies, deceptions, and pure vitriol I saw on social media. I'm pumped. I can't wait for everyone to hear the full album." Stream the song below:

