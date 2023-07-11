Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video

(Golden Robot Records) Filter have premiered a video for their new single "Obliteration". The band is set to release their much-anticipated new album, 'The Algorithm', on August 25th via Golden Robot Records. The album, their first in seven years, is a tight conceptual statement heralding career-best songwriting from mastermind Richard Patrick and giving the classic Filter sound a modern sonic edge.

This Friday, July 14th sees the release of the album's lead single, the speaker-shattering "Obliteration". The epic nature of the track belies its modest, radio-friendly run time. This is three and a half minutes of existential chaos, pure human angst ground out through power chords, heavy riffs and a soaring, anthemic chorus. It's not so much a loud-quiet-loud dynamic as a loud-quiet-monstrously loud one. From out of the blocks, Patrick's vocals are pushed into the red, and from there...things only get heavier.



Patrick exhorts: "Ashes circle the drain / and now it's all that's left / all that's left of me / sink my teeth in the pain / watching the world go numb / and I'm just one step from obliteration."



And the track ends as it began, with Patrick's vocals out front laying down the word and singing up a storm. No one claimed this was cheerful subject matter, but if only all post-apocalyptic treatises could be this anthemic and catchy, perhaps end times will be a little more bearable.



Produced by Patrick and long-time collaborator Brian Virtue, "Obliteration" was co-written by Patrick, Sam Tinnesz, and Ian Scott and Mark Jackson (Grandson, Bishop Briggs),

