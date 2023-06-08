Filter Announce First UK and European Tour Dates In 8 Years

(Golden Robot) Alternative Industrial rockers Filter have announced a series of headline dates across mainland Europe and the U.K. celebrating the release of new music and the band's formation 30 years ago. It is Filter's first tour in the region in 8 years.

"It's been way too long since Filter has been back to Europe," said Filter's Richard Patrick. "Some of my greatest touring memories have been performing in the U.K. and across Europe. I'm so proud of our new record, I cannot wait to share with everyone over there."

The European tour, starting in March 2024, follows a 6-month-long trek that crisscrossed the United States and Canada, and will hit such countries as The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and the U.K.

March 8 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

March 9 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk

March 10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

March 12 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla

March 13 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand

March 15 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Academy 2

March 16 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington

March 17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

March 19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

March 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

March 22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

March 23 - Vienna, Austria - Flex

March 24 - Prague, Czechoslovakia - Palac Akropolis

March 25 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12

March 27 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

March 28 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

March 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

March 30 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

