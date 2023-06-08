Filter Announce First UK and European Tour Dates In 8 Years

(Golden Robot) Alternative Industrial rockers Filter have announced a series of headline dates across mainland Europe and the U.K. celebrating the release of new music and the band's formation 30 years ago. It is Filter's first tour in the region in 8 years.
"It's been way too long since Filter has been back to Europe," said Filter's Richard Patrick. "Some of my greatest touring memories have been performing in the U.K. and across Europe. I'm so proud of our new record, I cannot wait to share with everyone over there."
The European tour, starting in March 2024, follows a 6-month-long trek that crisscrossed the United States and Canada, and will hit such countries as The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, and the U.K.
March 8 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
March 9 - Sneek, Netherlands - Het Bolwerk
March 10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
March 12 - Manchester, UK - Gorilla
March 13 - Glasgow, UK - Classic Grand
March 15 - Birmingham, UK - 02 Academy 2
March 16 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
March 17 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain
March 19 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
March 20 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
March 22 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
March 23 - Vienna, Austria - Flex
March 24 - Prague, Czechoslovakia - Palac Akropolis
March 25 - Krakow, Poland - Kamienna12
March 27 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
March 28 - Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
March 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
March 30 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
