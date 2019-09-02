.

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

09-02-2019
KISS

One of the highlights of the upcoming KISS Kruise IX will be the legendary band's former guitarist Bruce Kulick teaming up with Slash bandmates Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz for a special set of KISS classics.

Kulick went into a little more details about the special appearance during a chart with Detroit radio station WRIF. He shared, "We'll put together a great set... Todd is amazing. He's wonderful. Paul [Stanley] and the guys love him too, so there's been a lot of kumbaya about that. He's a big KISS nerd, so it's hilarious whenever we get together. Same thing with Brent.

"My other secret weapon is Zach Throne. He's the guy who's playing bass. He's also known as a guitarist, he'll play with different people. He was out with the Slipknot guy, Corey Taylor. I got him covering the Gene stuff, and then I've got Todd for all the Paul stuff. I'm covered in spades for the material."


Related Stories


Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Final KISS Concert May Include Past Members Says Kulick

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

KISS Have Invited Peter And Ace To Guest On Farewell Tour

KISS May Continue As Vegas Show After Farewell Tour

KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity- Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour- The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show- Kulick Talks KISS Kruise- more


Reviews
Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity

Rolling Stones Top Chart With No Filter Tour

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

The End Of America Stream New Song 'Howl'

Mars Red Sky Release 'The Proving Ground' Video

Trash Boat Deliver 'Synthetic Sympathy'

Singled Out: Ashley Pucket's Medicine



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.