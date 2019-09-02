Kulick Talks KISS Kruise Jam With Slash Bandmates

One of the highlights of the upcoming KISS Kruise IX will be the legendary band's former guitarist Bruce Kulick teaming up with Slash bandmates Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz for a special set of KISS classics.

Kulick went into a little more details about the special appearance during a chart with Detroit radio station WRIF. He shared, "We'll put together a great set... Todd is amazing. He's wonderful. Paul [Stanley] and the guys love him too, so there's been a lot of kumbaya about that. He's a big KISS nerd, so it's hilarious whenever we get together. Same thing with Brent.

"My other secret weapon is Zach Throne. He's the guy who's playing bass. He's also known as a guitarist, he'll play with different people. He was out with the Slipknot guy, Corey Taylor. I got him covering the Gene stuff, and then I've got Todd for all the Paul stuff. I'm covered in spades for the material."





