Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity

Metallica wrapped up the summer European leg of their epic WorldWired Tour last week in Germany and celebrated by not only sharing live videos from the two final show but by revealing how they gave back during the trek.

The second to last stop of the tour was at the Filmed at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany on August 23rd and the band has posted video of their performance of the "Ride the Lightning" classic "The Call of Ktulu". Watch it here.

The band also shared video of their tour debut of the live rarity "The Outlaw Torn" from their "Load" album, which was captured during their show in (Mannheim, Germany on August 25th. Stream the video here.

They also revealed that they had donated roughly $1.65 million to various local charities during the tour via their All Within My Hands Foundation. They wrote on Twitter in a retweet from the foundation, "A HUGE thanks to all who attended a #WorldWired European show for helping us donate over 1.5million [euros] to local charities over the course of the 25-show tour. And special thanks to #MetInMannheim fans for wrapping it up with this contribution to Freezone."

The foundations tweet included a photo of the check being presented with this caption, ? "Closing out the 2019 European #WorldWired Tour, every fan attending #MetInMannheim has helped @Metallica make tonight's donation to Freezone, helping them support the homeless youth in their community. #MetallicaGivesBack #AWMH". See both posts here.





