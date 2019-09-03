Metallica Release 'Ride The Lightning' Live Video

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a performance their 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from their August 14th concert at National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

The tune was the title track to the band's second album, which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 200 on its way to eventual US sales of more than 6 million copies.

Metallica will continue the WorldWired tour with a pair of shows with the San Francisco Symphony as they open the new Chase Center in San Francisco, CA over two nights - an official event on September 6 and an exclusive gig for fan club members on September 8.

The group are sharing an updated list of information about the concerts and other local happenings around the pair of rare performances - for full details, visit metallica.com.

For fans unable to attend the San Francisco concerts in person, Metallica will film and screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





