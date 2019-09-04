.

Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event

09-04-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming an extended video trailer for the October 9 theatrical screening of their S&M2 concert film with the San Francisco Symphony.

The band will film a pair of shows this week at San Francisco's Chase Center with the symphony to officially open the new venue and to mark the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M."

"There's more people on stage," said James Hetfield at the press announcement for the series. "And there's actually real musicians on stage. And we're a lot more nervous. But it adds to the power. It adds to the opportunities for dynamics, for creating moods with the music, bringing people in, walls of sound - all kinds of great opportunities added by having a symphony along with you, along for the ride.

"It's a beautiful opportunity, and we're super proud that, after 38 years, there's still cool things like this on the horizon for us, and we're still able to explore and have some fun with some new friends."

Metallica and the symphony will play the Chase Center on September 6 and follow that up with an exclusive show for fan club members at the same venue two nights later.

For fans unable to attend the rare concerts in person, Metallica will screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9; the group say they'll perform "several tracks from the original '99 S&M release as well as symphonic versions of new songs released since then." Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event

Metallica Release 'Ride The Lightning' Live Video

Metallica Give Back Big And Share Live Rarity

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

Metallica Share 'The Four Horsemen' Live Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Finland

Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce

Metallica's James Hetfield To Exhibit Custom Cars

Metallica Release Live 'Enter Sandman' Video

Hetfield Addresses Metallica Album Mix Controversy

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album- Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event- Joe Perry Explains Aerosmith's Approach To Residency Show- more


Reviews
Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

advertisement


Latest News
The Who Play Song From Forthcoming Album At MSG

Singled Out: Iris' Third Strike

Metallica Share Extended Trailer For S&M2 Cinema Event

Versus Me Release 'Heavy Breathing' Video

Joe Perry Explains Aerosmith's Approach To Residency Show

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video

Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

King Of Hearts Stream New Song 'Don't Wait'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.