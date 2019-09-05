Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Residency Into Next Year

(hennemusic) Aerosmith have extended their "Deuces Are Wild" residency in Las Vegas with the addition of a series of new dates in 2020 "due to extraordinary demand."

"Sin City we aren't done yet!," says the Boston band. Following a fall run of shows at the Park Theater at the Park MGM hotel that will wrap up in early December, Aerosmith will return in the new year for more appearances; a three-week series will begin in late January and be followed by a two-week stand in May.

A number of presales are available, including one for the Aeroforce One Fan Club that starts Friday, September 6 at 10 AM, PT; Aerosmith subscribers can access it beginning Saturday, September 7 at 10 AM, PT; Citi cardmembers can order seats starting Monday, September 9 at 10 AM, PT; Mlife, Live Nation, Live Nation App, Ticketmaster and Sirius XM users can reserve tickets Wednesday, September 11 at 10 AM, PT; while the general public on sale starts Friday, September 13 at 10 AM, PT.

Aerosmith teamed up with producer Giles Martin - known for creating the soundscape for "The Beatles Love" by Cirque du Soleil show - for the series, which is billed as "one of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas." See the dtes and the promo video here.

