Dead & Company Add Dates To Fall Tour

Dead & Company have announced that they have added two new shows to their upcoming fall tour plans due to overwhelming demand to the previously announced shows.

The group, which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have added two shows in Uniondale, NY to their Fall Fun Run tour.

The concerts will be taking place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on November 5th and 6th, following their two shows at Madison Square Garden on October 31st and November 1st.

The band will also be playing two shows at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on November 8th and 9th. Tickets for the Uniondale shows will go on sale at 10:00 am local time on September 13th.





Related Stories

Dead & Company Announce Fall Tour Dates

Dead and Company Reportedly Pull Out Of Woodstock 50

Dead & Company Announce 2019 Tour

Dead & Company Announce 2nd Annual Playing In The Sand

Dead & Company Hit Milestones On Summer Tour

Dead And Company Welcome School Shooting Survivors To Show

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery 2017 In Review

Dead & Company Reschedule Shows After John Mayer's Surgery

More Dead Company News

Share this article



