Dead & Company Add Dates To Fall Tour
Dead & Company have announced that they have added two new shows to their upcoming fall tour plans due to overwhelming demand to the previously announced shows.
The group, which features Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, have added two shows in Uniondale, NY to their Fall Fun Run tour.
The concerts will be taking place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on November 5th and 6th, following their two shows at Madison Square Garden on October 31st and November 1st.
The band will also be playing two shows at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, VA on November 8th and 9th. Tickets for the Uniondale shows will go on sale at 10:00 am local time on September 13th.
