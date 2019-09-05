Michael Monroe Releases 'Last Train To Tokyo' Video

(hennemusic) Michael Monroe is streaming a video for "Last Train To Tokyo", the second single from his forthcoming album, "One Man Gang." Due October 18, Monroe's eleventh studio record will feature guest appearances by ex-Hanoi Rocks guitarist Nasty Suicide and The Damned legend Captain Sensible

Directed and edited by Toni Kristian Tikkanen, the clip was recorded in Japan and features footage from the group's performances at the recent Summer Sonic 2019 festivals in Osaka and Tokyo.

"It's a groovy, rockin' track paying homage to Tokyo and Japan, one of the most rockin' countries in the world," says Monroe. "In the '80s Hanoi Rocks had, and I have always had, a very special relationship with Japan and it will always be one my favorite countries. Plus, they still live for rock 'n' roll as it should be celebrated, they still have physical product, they still make it crazy, exhausting and really exciting every time you go there, which I am really grateful for."

In sync with the "Last Train To Tokyo" video release, Monroe has also announced a three-date tour of Japan, with stops in Osaka (Dec 2), Shibuya City (Dec 3) and Nagoya (Dec 6). Watch the video here.

