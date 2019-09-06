.

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'Always There'

Greta Van Fleet

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming their new single, "Always There." The song was originally recorded for inclusion on the Michigan band's 2018 full-length debut, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", but the group says "it was ultimately decided the song didn't fit the tone of the album.

"Thus, it appeared to us serendipitous when 'A Million Little Pieces' requested to use it in the film's soundtrack. We are pleased to share this song with you."

"A Million Little Pieces" is directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson ("Fifty Shades of Grey", "Nowhere Boy") and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Giovanni Ribisi, Juliette Lewis, Odessa Young, Dash Mihok and David Dastmalchian. The movie is based on James Frey's 2003 best-selling book of the same tile and tells the story of 20-something addict going through rehab.

Joining Greta Van Fleet on the companion soundtrack are tunes by R.E.M., The Velvet Underground, Tom Waits, Otis Redding and more. Listen to the new song here.

