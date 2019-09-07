.

Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour

09-07-2019
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses have announced the lineup of special guests that will be joining them as support acts on their upcoming fall dates on the extended Not In This Lifetime Reunion Tour.

Set to begin in Charlotte, NC on September 25, the trek will see the veteran band joined by a number of acts, including Shooter Jennings, Bishop Gunn, Blackberry Smoke, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Dirty Honey.

Guns N' Roses have also revealed who will perform prior to their appearances at a number of festivals during the series, with Ice Cube (Louder Than Life), The Raconteurs (Austin City Limits), Deftones (Exit 111) and Brandi Carlile (Voodoo) on board.

The group are sharing a video with details for each show ahead of the tour's launch later this month. Watch the video and see the dates here.

