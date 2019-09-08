Muse Celebrating 20 Years With 'Origin' Box Set
Muse have announced that they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album "Showbiz" by releasing a new box set entitled "Origin of Muse."
The deluxe set is scheduled to hit stores on December 6th and will be focused on the early days of the band, and will include early demos through their breakthrough album "Origin Of Symmetry".
The collection will include 9 CDs and 4 colored vinyl LPs housed in a 48-page casebound book that will feature in-depth interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. See the tracklisting below:
CD1 - Newton Abbot Demos -15 previously unreleased first demos by the band including an early version of the hit "Plug in Baby"
CD2 - The Muse EPS + Showbiz Demos - Their debut releases on Dangerous Records and previously unreleased demos for their debut album Showbiz
CD3 - Showbiz - Remastered debut album
CD4 - Showbiz B Sides - Contains a previously unreleased alternate version of "Recess"
CD5 - Showbiz Live - Previously unreleased recording of live shows broadcast on BBC Radio One in 1999/2000
CD6 - Origin of Symmetry Instrumental Demos - Previously unreleased recorded at the Community Centre in Teignmouth
CD7 - Origin of Symmetry - Remastered
CD8 - Origin of Symmetry B Sides - Every B side recorded for the single released from the album
CD9 - Origin of Symmetry Live at Reading Festival - Full version of band's headline performance of entire album recorded at Reading Festival 2011 on the 10th Anniversary of its release
Vinyl 1-4 - Showbiz and Origin of Symmetry remastered 180 gm heavyweight colored vinyl.
Muse Celebrating 20 Years With 'Origin' Box Set
Throwing Muses Announce First Live Dates Since 2014
Aerosmith To Open Their Own Museum In Las Vegas
Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced
Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates
Muse Go To The Dark Side and Announce New Album
Muse Release New Video 'Something Human'
Muse Announce Special Movie Theater Event
More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more
Pearl Jam Teaming With The Museum Of Pop Culture For Exhibit