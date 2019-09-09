Metallica Include Cliff Burton Classic At S&M2

(hennemusic) Metallica played the first of two S&M2 shows with the San Francisco Symphony for the grand opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on September 6.

The band regrouped with the orchestra to mark the 20th Anniversary of the pairing's 1999 live performance recording "S&M", with the first live performances of Michael Kamen's original arrangements in 20 years, plus the first-ever Metallica/San Francisco Symphony renditions of songs written and released since the original live set with new orchestral charts by Bruce Coughlin.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports 16,000 fans were on hand to see Metallica perform on a circular, revolving stage in the center of the arena floor, surrounded by 75 members of the Symphony and conductor Edwin Outwater.

S&M2 saw the WorldWired tour debut of an acoustic take on "All Within My Hands", with Avi Vinocur on backing vocals, and the first performance in six years of Cliff Burton's "Kill Em' All" bass solo track "(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth", that included a solo by Scott Pingel, the main bassist of the Orchestra. Read more and watch video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





