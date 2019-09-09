Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the second of two shows with the San Francisco Symphony as part of the grand opening of the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on September 8.

Following the venue's opening event two nights earlier, Metallica and the orchestra returned to deliver their S&M2 show to fan club members.

As the events were being filmed for a worldwide cinema screening next month, the pairing delivered an identical 20-song setlist both nights on a circular, revolving stage in the center of the arena floor, with the group surrounded by 75 members of the Symphony and conductor Edwin Outwater.

Metallica will screen S&M2 in more than 3,000 movie theaters around the world on October 9th. Watch videos from Sunday's show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





