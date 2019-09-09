The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'
The Amity Affliction have released a brand new track called "All My Friends Are Dead". The song is the first offering under the band's brand new deal with Pure Noise Records
Frontman Joel Birch had this to say, "We are excited as all hell to be on Pure Noise, where the roster is amazing, and Jake is still running the label independently, and with a strong ethos.
"We can't wait to see what the future holds; this sh*t is tight, thank you for your support, thank you Pure Noise, and thanks again to everyone out there who makes this dream of playing music worldwide our reality." Listen to the new track here.
The band will begin a lengthy touring cycle this week as they tour their homeland of Australia with Underoath, Crossfaith and Pagan, followed by Japan with Crossfaith, the U.S. with Sum 41 and the UK and Europe with Beartooth. See all of the dates below:
Australian Tour W/ support from Underoath, Crossfaith & Pagan:
9/12 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
9/14 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage Brisbane
9/16 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne Arena
Japan Tour Supporting Crossfaith:
9/23 - Tokyo, JAP - Studio Coast
9/25 - Osaka, JAP - Namba Hatch
9/26 - Nagoya, JAP - Zepp Nagoya
US Tour Supporting Sum 41:
10/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
10/6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/12 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
10/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/16 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10/18 - San Diego, CA - Soma
10/20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
10/26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/28 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/31 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
UK and Europe Tour Supporting Beartooth:
2/16/20 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
2/17/20 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien
2/19/20 - Solothurn, CH - Kofmehl
2/20/20 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle
2/21/20 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinnehallen
2/22/20 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
2/24/20 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
2/25/20 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
2/26/20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
2/28/20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
2/29/20 - London, UK - Roundhouse
3/1/20 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
3/3/20 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
3/4/20 - Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit
3/5/20 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
3/6/20 - Leipzig, DE - Taubchenthal
