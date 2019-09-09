.

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

Michael Angulia | 09-09-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction have released a brand new track called "All My Friends Are Dead". The song is the first offering under the band's brand new deal with Pure Noise Records

Frontman Joel Birch had this to say, "We are excited as all hell to be on Pure Noise, where the roster is amazing, and Jake is still running the label independently, and with a strong ethos.

"We can't wait to see what the future holds; this sh*t is tight, thank you for your support, thank you Pure Noise, and thanks again to everyone out there who makes this dream of playing music worldwide our reality." Listen to the new track here.

The band will begin a lengthy touring cycle this week as they tour their homeland of Australia with Underoath, Crossfaith and Pagan, followed by Japan with Crossfaith, the U.S. with Sum 41 and the UK and Europe with Beartooth. See all of the dates below:

Australian Tour W/ support from Underoath, Crossfaith & Pagan:
9/12 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
9/14 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage Brisbane
9/16 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne Arena

Japan Tour Supporting Crossfaith:
9/23 - Tokyo, JAP - Studio Coast
9/25 - Osaka, JAP - Namba Hatch
9/26 - Nagoya, JAP - Zepp Nagoya

US Tour Supporting Sum 41:
10/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
10/6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
10/8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/12 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
10/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/16 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues
10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
10/18 - San Diego, CA - Soma
10/20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
10/23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center
10/26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/28 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10/31 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

UK and Europe Tour Supporting Beartooth:
2/16/20 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn
2/17/20 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien
2/19/20 - Solothurn, CH - Kofmehl
2/20/20 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle
2/21/20 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinnehallen
2/22/20 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
2/24/20 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
2/25/20 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
2/26/20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
2/28/20 - Manchester, UK - Academy
2/29/20 - London, UK - Roundhouse
3/1/20 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
3/3/20 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
3/4/20 - Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit
3/5/20 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys
3/6/20 - Leipzig, DE - Taubchenthal


Related Stories


The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

The Amity Affliction Music and More

More The Amity Affliction News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Announces Las Vegas Residency- Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony- Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion- more


Reviews
John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

Collective Soul - Blood

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Perform Second Show With San Francisco Symphony

Bonham Reflects On Led Zeppelin Reunion

Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Releasing Tribute To Chuck Berry

Don Broco Recruit All-Star Guests For New Track 'Action'

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

Angel Stream New Song 'Under The Gun'

Dopesick Release Long-Awaited Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.