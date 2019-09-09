The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Amity Affliction have released a brand new track called "All My Friends Are Dead". The song is the first offering under the band's brand new deal with Pure Noise Records

Frontman Joel Birch had this to say, "We are excited as all hell to be on Pure Noise, where the roster is amazing, and Jake is still running the label independently, and with a strong ethos.

"We can't wait to see what the future holds; this sh*t is tight, thank you for your support, thank you Pure Noise, and thanks again to everyone out there who makes this dream of playing music worldwide our reality." Listen to the new track here.

The band will begin a lengthy touring cycle this week as they tour their homeland of Australia with Underoath, Crossfaith and Pagan, followed by Japan with Crossfaith, the U.S. with Sum 41 and the UK and Europe with Beartooth. See all of the dates below:

Australian Tour W/ support from Underoath, Crossfaith & Pagan:

9/12 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

9/14 - Brisbane, AUS - Riverstage Brisbane

9/16 - Melbourne, AUS - Melbourne Arena



Japan Tour Supporting Crossfaith:

9/23 - Tokyo, JAP - Studio Coast

9/25 - Osaka, JAP - Namba Hatch

9/26 - Nagoya, JAP - Zepp Nagoya



US Tour Supporting Sum 41:

10/5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

10/6 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

10/12 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

10/13 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/16 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues

10/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

10/18 - San Diego, CA - Soma

10/20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

10/23 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

10/26 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/28 - New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

10/29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/31 - Worcester, MA - Palladium



UK and Europe Tour Supporting Beartooth:

2/16/20 - Stuttgart, DE - LKA Longhorn

2/17/20 - Vienna, AT - Arena Wien

2/19/20 - Solothurn, CH - Kofmehl

2/20/20 - Munich, DE - Tonhalle

2/21/20 - Oberhausen, DE - Turbinnehallen

2/22/20 - Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

2/24/20 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

2/25/20 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

2/26/20 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

2/28/20 - Manchester, UK - Academy

2/29/20 - London, UK - Roundhouse

3/1/20 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

3/3/20 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

3/4/20 - Hamburg, DE - Grosse Freiheit

3/5/20 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys

3/6/20 - Leipzig, DE - Taubchenthal





