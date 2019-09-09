The Kinks Stream 'Shangri-La' 2019 Mix

(hennemusic) The Kinks are streaming a new 2019 mix of "Shangri-La", as a preview to the October 25 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of their 1969 album, "Arthur (Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire)."

The tune was the second single issued from the concept album about a family emigrating from the UK. The "Arthur" 50th anniversary package will be available via 2CD, 1CD, 2LP and digital editions, as well as a 4CD Super Deluxe Box Set that delivers 81 tracks in total, with 5 of them unreleased alongside 28 previously-unreleased versions of other tracks.

The set features 2019 newly remastered versions of the original record in stereo and mono versions, a disc of demos, rehearsals, remixes and BBC performances, and a "lost" Dave Davies solo album.

"Hearing Dave's songs again after all this time," says Ray, "I found them quite moving because they were like the back story of what The Kinks were going through at the time." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Kinks Announce Arthur 50th Anniversary Edition Reissues

The Kinks' Dave Davies Announces US Spring Tour

The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968 2018 In Review

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite 2018 In Review

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'Web Of Time' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Releases 'This Precious Time (Long Lonely Road)' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

The Kinks Release Video For Village Green Preservation Society Reissue

The Kinks Dave Davies Streams Unreleased 1970s Song

The Kinks Music and More

More The Kinks News



