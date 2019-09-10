Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Slash says that there is no truth to the online rumor that Guns N' Roses will be contributing a new song to the upcoming "Terminator: Dark Fate" film.

The rumor was sparked last week by an anonymous post on an online message board and then spread by an Australian fan group, but Slash said in an interview on Monday (September 9) that there was no truth to the claim.

He said, "There's nothing in the Terminator movie, by the way. These rumors, they take off and then they get a life of their own and you can't reel 'em in. They just sort of get tossed around in the wind. Anyway... yeah, so there's nothing in there."

Slash also discussed the band's upcoming plans, "We're just doing this one run in the States and a couple of dates in Mexico, end of this month into November.

"And I think we have something coming up in March as far as touring is concerned. But then, obviously, everybody knows that we're working on new material, which is really exciting; and so that's primarily what the focus is." Listen to the full interview below:





